Image credit: Mozilla
You should update Firefox right now to fix a critical bug

Hackers are exploiting it to carry out attacks on vulnerable systems.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
44m ago in Security
Mozilla

If you have Firefox on your computer, you should update it right now. Mozilla has released security updates Firefox 67.0.3 and Firefox ESR 60.7.1 to fix a critical bug, which it says hackers are actively exploiting to take control of vulnerable systems. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also issued an alert urging users and system administrators to review Mozilla's security advisory and act accordingly -- in other words, update your browser.

Coinbase Security and Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero reported the bug, which occurs "when manipulating JavaScript objects due to issues in Array.pop," Mozilla said. Essentially, attackers would be able to inject code into your system through malicious web pages if you visit them while running an unpatched version of Firefox. You can install the update via the following links:

