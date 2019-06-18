Google Calendar is down, everyone panic!

Google Calendar is down today in the US, UK and most of Europe, throwing working people off their schedules. Visitors to Google Calendar on desktop began receiving a 404 error around 10AM ET. The company confirmed it is working on the issue in an update to their G Suite apps dashboard from 10:22AM ET. "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar," wrote Google. At 11:40AM ET, the company said it was still looking into the matter and would provide an update in an hour.
If you've tried to access Calendar in the past hour, you've probably received a 404 message or something like the message below. Engadget will update this post with further developments.
Update 6/18/19 11:52AM ET: Added info on the 11:40AM ET update from Google