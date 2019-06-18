YouTube uses AR to let you try on makeup during tutorials

The tool creates a split screen, and plays YouTube content on the top half. It uses front-facing cameras to capture users and AR filters to apply virtual makeup samples in the lower screen. With the help of machine learning, the tool works on a full range of skin tones, and Google has already demoed the tool with several beauty brands. In those trials, it found that 30 percent of viewers activated the AR experience in the YouTube iOS app and spent an average of 80 seconds trying on virtual lipstick.

While the tool is still in alpha, you can find it through FameBit, Google's in-house branded content platform. It'll be up to brands to implement AR Beauty Try-On, but at least one, MAC Cosmetics, has already signed on. With so many beauty bloggers vying for attention on YouTube, it's likely more brands and influencers will follow suit.