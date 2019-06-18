Next-gen ‘Pictionary Air’ arrives at Target June 23rd

Mattel unveiled Pictionary Air at Toy Fair in February. As Engadget's Kris Naudus found, the digital version is more challenging but still a lot of fun. It has enough of the original elements that anyone who played the pen and paper version will be able to pick it up pretty quickly. But it also lets you record each player's turn and share the drawings on social media. The game was expected to hit Target shelves on June 1st. While it missed that deadline by a couple weeks, we can expect it to arrive at other retailers this summer.