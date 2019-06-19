Google's new Chrome extension makes it easy to report suspicious sites

Sometimes the things it considers questionable are as trivial as the website not belonging in the top 5,000. But if it does find something truly unsavory, you can easily notify Google by clicking the Send Report button, which will send the company that website's URL, a screenshot of it and all the site's HTML. In the tech giant's announcement, it said the extension is for "power users" -- presumably, that means system administrators -- but we were able to access it and send a report just fine.

In addition, Google is rolling out a new feature for Chrome 75 that can prevent you from loading deceptive websites. If you attempt to load go0gle.com instead of google.com, for instance, the browser will issue a full page warning. It will ask if the legit website is the one you actually want to go to, because you don't usually visit the one you're loading.