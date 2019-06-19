Google ditches Nest.com in favor of its online store

Google hasn't been shy about phasing out what's left of Nest as an independent entity, and that now includes Nest's website. Droid-Life has noticed that Google has largely gutted Nest.com -- now, it just asks you to visit the Google Store if you're looking for products. You can still sign into your Nest Account, manage your Nest Aware subscriptions and check relevant purchase histories, but product info, shopping and news have all vanished.
It's not shocking that Google would do this. There's not much point to running two separate product catalogs when everything is ultimately Google-branded. Still, it's hard not to get at least a little bit sentimental over the change -- a site that was once synonymous with smart home tech is now just a shell of its former self.