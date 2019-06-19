Show More Results

Image credit: Edgar Alvarez/AOL
Microsoft is selling a cut-back 15-inch Surface Book 2 for $1,999

That’s $500 cheaper than the previous entry point.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
30m ago in Personal Computing
When Microsoft introduced the Surface Book 2 in 2017, it added a 15-inch screen option. While that gave the Macbook Pro some serious competition, it still started at $2,499. Now, Microsoft is offering a 15-inch Surface Book 2 configuration for $1,999 -- a full $500 less than the previous entry point. As you'd expect, the price cut does come with a few trade offs.

The $1,999 version has 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It includes a seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, a step back from the more expensive Core i7 configuration. Like the other Core i5 Surface Book 2 models, it has Intel's integrated graphics, rather than a dedicated GPU. While that helps keep the cost down, it does sacrifice some power. Still, the price cut will likely make it more feasible for many to purchase the larger screen.

