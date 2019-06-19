Netflix renews bite-sized sketch comedy show ‘I Think You Should Leave’

"We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of 'I Think You Should Leave.' We are so thankful we get to do it again," said the show's co-creators, SNL's Zach Kanin and Robinson in a statement. The Lonely Island-produced six-episode first season debuted on Netflix back in April and quickly reached cult hit status. Sketches poked fun at the everyday oddities of modern life and spawned a whole series of memes and GIFs on social media. Each episode of I Think You Should Leave I ran for 16 to 18 minutes and consisted of several sketches. The shorter, non-sequential format of the show made it easy to digest and especially well-suited for a causal binge on Netflix.

While most of the sketches featured Robinson, I Think You Should Leave featured guest stars such as Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, Steven Yeun, Andy Samberg and Tim Heidecker. Robinson, Kanin and John Solomon served as co-writers. It's unclear who will return for the second season, but it's a safe guess to say there will be plenty of SNL alums.