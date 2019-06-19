Show More Results

Why your Avengers UHD Blu-rays aren’t actually 4K

Almost all movies and TV are edited at HD resolution, so is it worth it to invest in 4K content?
Christopher Schodt
1h ago in AV
Welcome to the latest episode of Upscaled, our explainer show where we look at the components and parts that make our favorite tech better. In this week, we're actually taking a step away from components to talk about 4K movies and TV.

As companies push higher resolution screens and cameras, 4K resolution has become the standard for high-quality content. Distributors have also embraced high-resolution, with 4K streaming becoming more common on platforms like Netflix and Amazon, and Ultra HD Blu-Rays generally considered to be the best video quality you can get at home.

But despite these advances, an open secret of the film industry is that almost no film is really produced in true 4K. Even for movies and shows shot with 6K or 8K cinema cameras, nearly every finished film was edited at standard HD resolution, and then artificially enlarged to 4K. With all the buzz around high-res footage, why do filmmakers work this way, and should you even bother with 4K content? Watch the video to find out.

Upscaled is available in 4K on YouTube.

