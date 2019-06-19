But despite these advances, an open secret of the film industry is that almost no film is really produced in true 4K. Even for movies and shows shot with 6K or 8K cinema cameras, nearly every finished film was edited at standard HD resolution, and then artificially enlarged to 4K. With all the buzz around high-res footage, why do filmmakers work this way, and should you even bother with 4K content? Watch the video to find out.

Upscaled is available in 4K on YouTube.