Windows 10 preview links bugs you find to existing feedback

It's already possible to find existing complaints with the search bar, but this update should streamline the process. You can see a preview of what the updated Feedback Hub looks like below.

Grouping complaints won't just save users time, it might help Microsoft avert chaos before it spreads. A Windows 10 update last October wiped many user profiles with no warning. By testing an improved suggestion box in a pre-release build -- where problems crop up more often than not -- the company likely wants to give its most technically savvy users a way to report red flags.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring as version 1.1904.1584.0.