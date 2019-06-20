Adobe Lightroom is now on the Mac App Store

To be clear, Adobe already offers other products on the platform, but they're lighter versions of its major applications -- like Photoshop Elements instead of the full-feature Photoshop. You can use Lightroom for free for seven days, after which you'll have to pay a subscription fee of $10 a month to be able to keep accessing its features.

Like with Office 365, you'll be able to pay through Apple's services: you will be charged through your iTunes account after seven days, and you'll have to go to Account Settings and switch off auto-renew if you don't want to pay for access. Clearly, the biggest app makers are finally taking the Mac App Store seriously, and we might see more of them bring their offerings to the platform.