Amazon upgrades the Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision

Amazon also worked with its content partners to make navigating the Fire TV Edition more convenient. Gupta pressed down a button on the remote and asked told Alexa, "Watch 'Our Planet'" and the television pulled up a list of results, then launched Netflix and played Our Planet in 4K. On the demo unit, the scenes of starry night skies looked captivatingly clear and vivid.

Gupta also showed how he was able to pull up a feed from a connected camera by pressing the Alexa button on the remote control and saying "Show me Bobby's office." The TV then displayed a stream from an adjacent meeting room that had been decked out to look like Bobby Axelrods office from the show Billions.

Amazon isn't the first to bring Dolby Vision to its smart TVs. Rival Roku has a similar offering -- think TCL's Roku TVs with Dolby Vision support. Still, Amazon's managed to stay competitive with its sub-$500 pricing for the 50-inch model, compared to the $500 TCL is asking.

This story is developing, please refresh for updates...