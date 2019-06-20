Amazon upgrades the Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision

At an intimate press event in the Dolby SoHo space today, Amazon announced the Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision. This is basically an upgraded Fire TV Edition with the display tech built in, and it's made by Toshiba. A 55-inch model is available starting today for $450, with 43- and 50-inch versions arriving on the 30th, costing $330 and $380 respectively.
Dolby Vision, for those who don't know, is a standard for HDR quality on screens that brings about deep blacks and greater dynamic range. It rivals HDR10 for popularity and is supported by Sony Pictures, which means a lot of Hollywood movies will look richer and more vibrant on Dolby Vision devices.
One of the most compelling features of the Fire TV Edition is its integration with all Echo devices. You can get Alexa to turn on your TV and pick up where you left off on your last binge. During our demo, Amazon VP for Fire TV Sandeep Gupta told Alexa on a nearby Echo Dot to turn on the TV and the television set started playing about midway through an episode of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video. He asked the speaker to skip forward and backward, and the television responded quickly and correctly.
Amazon also worked with its content partners to make navigating the Fire TV Edition more convenient. Gupta pressed down a button on the remote and asked told Alexa, "Watch 'Our Planet'" and the television pulled up a list of results, then launched Netflix and played Our Planet in 4K. On the demo unit, the scenes of starry night skies looked captivatingly clear and vivid.
Gupta also showed how he was able to pull up a feed from a connected camera by pressing the Alexa button on the remote control and saying "Show me Bobby's office." The TV then displayed a stream from an adjacent meeting room that had been decked out to look like Bobby Axelrods office from the show Billions.
Amazon isn't the first to bring Dolby Vision to its smart TVs. Rival Roku has a similar offering -- think TCL's Roku TVs with Dolby Vision support. Still, Amazon's managed to stay competitive with its sub-$500 pricing for the 50-inch model, compared to the $500 TCL is asking.
This story is developing, please refresh for updates...