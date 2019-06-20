Comcast is bringing Amazon Music to Xfinity X1 and Flex

Comcast also says Amazon Music is now accessible on Xfinity Flex, its streaming TV product. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can choose from more than two million songs and thousands of playlists at no extra charge, while Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers have access to more than 50 million tunes. In any case, this could be a useful way to play Amazon Music through your display and your home theater system, particularly if they aren't compatible with Alexa.