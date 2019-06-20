Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Senate panel schedules a hearing on Facebook's cryptocurrency

The Committee on Banking has questions about Libra and privacy.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of digital cryptocurrency coins sit on display in front of a Libra logo on June 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Chesnot via Getty Images

It didn't even take 48 hours after Facebook announced its cryptocurrency scheme for the government to raise an eyebrow. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters called for Facebook to halt development, and now the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs has scheduled a hearing to cover both Libra/Calibra and privacy issues.

The committee did not list the names of witnesses it plans to call, but Reuters reports that Facebook's blockchain exec David Marcus is expected to testify. Will it be a worthwhile exercise that reveals more information about the plan and digs up useful information about how Facebook will manage the information generated or will it be another embarassing episode of political grandstanding? We'll find out on July 16th at 10 AM ET.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr