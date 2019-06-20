Respawn will share more about its 'AAA' VR shooter later this year

Back in 2017, Facebook and Respawn Entertainment revealed the developer was working on a virtual reality AAA shooter. While things have been fairly secretive since (so much so that it might have fallen off your radar), we'll hear more about it at this year's Oculus Connect, which is scheduled for September 25th to 26th in San Jose.
While you might wonder if this was tied in some way to the "premium" Titanfall game that's scheduled for later this year, Respawn said when it announced the VR title it doesn't take place in that universe. Instead, it'll supposedly place you in the role of a soldier in a realistic combat scenario.
The relative lack of updates since 2017 might have something to do with Respawn spinning a bunch of plates at the same time. As well as the VR game and the mysterious Titanfall entry, Respawn has Apex Legends updates to focus on and is putting the finishing touches to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ahead of its November 15th debut.