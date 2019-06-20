Respawn will share more about its 'AAA' VR shooter later this year

While you might wonder if this was tied in some way to the "premium" Titanfall game that's scheduled for later this year, Respawn said when it announced the VR title it doesn't take place in that universe. Instead, it'll supposedly place you in the role of a soldier in a realistic combat scenario.

The relative lack of updates since 2017 might have something to do with Respawn spinning a bunch of plates at the same time. As well as the VR game and the mysterious Titanfall entry, Respawn has Apex Legends updates to focus on and is putting the finishing touches to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ahead of its November 15th debut.