Wirecutter's best deals: Save $15 on a Brother Laser Printer

Street price: $95; deal price: $80

Down to $80, this is a solid deal for those seeking for a basic, reliable printer that minimizes long-term cost. The street price has gone up slightly in recent months, making this price drop a small but not insubstantial savings on a recommended option. If you need a printer that is built to last for simple tasks, this is a nice opportunity to save.

The Brother HL-L2350DW is the budget pick in our guide to the best laser printer. Wirecutter Staff Writer Ben Keough wrote, "If you're looking for a cheap laser printer for occasional black-and-white print jobs, we recommend the Brother HL-L2350DW. Setup is painless and the machine is compatible with all major platforms, including Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Its cost per page is a reasonable 3.3 cents, it sticks to Wi-Fi like glue, and its price generally hovers around $100. Its print quality is merely adequate right out of the box, but you can improve it with a few simple settings tweaks. Just be aware that the L2350DW can't scan or copy; if you need that functionality, look to our monochrome all-in-one pick."

Street price: $40; deal price: $30

Down to $30, this is a good price for this recommended iOS flash drive. This double-ended option features a USB-A and lightning connection. Although the street price has dropped to about $37, this deal still represents worthwhile savings if you're looking for a speedy, versatile storage solution.

The SanDisk iXpand is the faster transfer speeds runner-up iOS thumb drive pick in our guide to the best accessories for iPhone and iPad. Dan Frakes, Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy, and Wirecutter Staff wrote, "If the JetDrive Go 300 goes out of stock or jumps in price, we like SanDisk's iXpand as an alternative. Its app crashed a couple of times during our video-transfer tests, which was frustrating, but it was a full minute faster than any other model at copying data over USB 3 to the iPhone, and its app was the easiest to use."

Street price: $15; deal price: $10 w/ code ANKERPL6

Available for just under $10 in black, blue, or red with code ANKERPL6, this quality 6-foot lightning cable is a great price. The Anker PowerLine II lightning cable offers the same interior components as our top pick, with the added bonus of a lifetime warranty. While we've seen this deal a few times, it's still a solid opportunity to grab a great, reliable cable.

The Anker Powerline II Dura Lightning Cable is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best lightning cable for iPhone and iPad. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The standard PowerLine Lightning is the right cable for most people, but if you find yourself wanting the security of a lifetime warranty, we recommend Anker's PowerLine II Lightning cable. It has a slightly different design than the original version, but the biggest difference is the PowerLine II's lifetime warranty, compared with 18 months for the standard PowerLine. Our experience with Anker's customer service has always been very positive, so we know this is an actual benefit. Additionally, the company claims that the PowerLine II cable can withstand 12,000 bends in its lab tests, compared with 5,000 for the less-expensive model."

Street price: $20; deal price: $16

While we've seen it for a dollar lower on occasion, this matches the best deal we've seen in some time for the Holmes Lil' Blizzard Performance Table Fan, a small but powerful recommended fan. Usually $20, this is a great discount if you want to grab a table fan before the weather really starts heating up.

The Holmes Lil' Blizzard Performance Table Fan is the budget pick in our guide to the best fan. Sabrina Imbler, Wirecutter Staff Writer Tyler Wells Lynch, and Séamus Bellamy wrote, "The Holmes Lil' Blizzard Performance Table Fan is our pick for a small space like a home office, or for infrequent or short-term use in a guest room or summer rental. It produced a steady breeze from both 5 and 10 feet away, and has a pivoting head, two power settings, and the ability to oscillate in a wide 40-degree arc—all from a fan whose name sounds like a young and scrappy rapper. These features aren't unique to the Lil' Blizzard, but the combination gives you more than you get with any other fan at this size and price. Often sold for less than $20, it's a steal."

