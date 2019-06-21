Hold the phone: Chevy owners can order Domino's with their car

You now have the chance to order pizza from your car's touchscreen. Chevy has added Domino's ordering to its Marketplace, making it the first company to offer pizza orders directly from your car's dash -- no smartphone app required. It's not a particularly complicated app when you're limited to an Easy Order (read: a favorite), one of your recents or tracking your pie's progress, but it could save valuable time if you're craving a few slices as soon as you get home. You can order for pickup if delivery is just too slow.