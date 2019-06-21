Cloudflare wants to protect the internet from quantum computing

While Cloudflare hasn't solved the problems that cryptography raises for encryption, it's been trying to "quantum-proof" TLS, the encryption technology formerly called SSL, which protects connections between web browsers and servers. Cloudflare plans to continue this work, and it hopes that by sharing CIRCL, it will help other researchers prepare for a post-quantum world. In a blog post, the company wrote, "we are trying to improve and propose standards to help make the internet a better place."