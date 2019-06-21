'Dota Underlords' has more people playing now than 'Artifact' ever did

The free-to-play turn-based strategy game is Valve's version of the mod Dota Auto Chess, and making a game that's much easier to play without spending money on new pieces is clearly working out. The maker of Dota Auto Chess is working on a standalone game that will be exclusive to Epic's Game Store on the PC, and Kotaku points out that League of Legends maker Riot has had success with a similar game it released in beta this week called Teamfight Tactics.

That level of growth and competition brings to mind the recent slew of battle royale titles, and the Underlords team is already keeping up the pace with several updates. According to a tweet, it's working on a number of new features beyond just game balancing, including social features, hero voiceovers, a full scoreboard, and it's "exploring" the possibility of a Turbo Mode based on player suggestions.