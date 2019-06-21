'Stranger Things' Final Trailer sets the stage for season three

Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and the rest of our friends are of course back and taller than ever, but it appears that last season's quest to cut off an attacker from the Upside Down by closing an interdimensional gate wasn't as successful as everyone hoped. With some Jurassic Park-style flair (apparently the show is now cribbing from 90s features too) we're teased by The Mind Flayer and its minions, complete with a voiceover explaining exactly how much danger everyone is in: "We're going to end you. We're going to end your friends. We're going to end... everyone."

Get your walkie talkies and slingshots ready -- it's not over yet.