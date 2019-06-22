Show More Results

Image credit: Korg
Korg made a golf putting board with built-in metronome

PuttRhythm is supposed to help improve your putting technique.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Gadgetry
Korg

Japanese company Korg doesn't just make your typical synths, tuners and various electronic musical instruments: it also offers some pretty specialized and unusual devices. It has a line of in-ear metronomes that can help you dance or play golf better, for instance. Now, it has introduced another golf-related product called PuttRhythm that's meant to make you a putting expert...or at least help you train until you can sink a putt every now and then.

PuttRhythm is pretty much a putting board equipped with a metronome. When you switch it on, an audible count begins in sync with the blinking of a red light and a meter appears on the display. You can adjust the tempo as you see fit and find the right rhythm that can help you swing better. The board itself has a couple of protrusions where the ball is supposed to exit, so you can practice hitting it in a straight line. Whether a putting board with a built-in metronome can actually help you sink a putt likely depends on how you use it and how often you practice, though. Hey, it's still just a high-tech putting aid, not magic.

Via: musicradar
Source: Korg
