Korg made a golf putting board with built-in metronome

PuttRhythm is pretty much a putting board equipped with a metronome. When you switch it on, an audible count begins in sync with the blinking of a red light and a meter appears on the display. You can adjust the tempo as you see fit and find the right rhythm that can help you swing better. The board itself has a couple of protrusions where the ball is supposed to exit, so you can practice hitting it in a straight line. Whether a putting board with a built-in metronome can actually help you sink a putt likely depends on how you use it and how often you practice, though. Hey, it's still just a high-tech putting aid, not magic.