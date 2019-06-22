US cyberattack reportedly knocked out Iran missile control systems

It's uncertain how Iran reacted to the apparent attack.

Officials have declined to comment, with Cyber Command noting that it doesn't want to jeopardize its operations by discussing its online efforts. The report comes days after word of the US planting offensive malware in Russia's power grid, however, and not much longer after national security advisor John Bolton said the US was "broadening the areas" where it was prepared to use cyberwarfare.

While this wasn't an immediate response to Iran's actions, it does show how the use of cyberattacks has become a larger part of an overall political strategy. They're not just used to achieve long-term goals, as was the case when Stuxnet sabotaged Iran's nuclear program. Under the elevated Cyber Command, they're coming into play for short-term actions that could disable immediate threats and apply political pressure.