Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Casey Rodgers / AP Images for Blizzard
save
Save
share

Blizzard's global esports director quits amid turmoil

It's the second big departure in as many months.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
14m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Kim Phan, left, interviews a player at the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm launch in Fountain Valley, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2010. Casey Rodgers / AP Images for Blizzard

Blizzard's esports team just lost another major leader -- global esports director Kim Phan has left Blizzard to pursue a "new endeavor" in the gaming industry. The veteran didn't harbor ill will against Blizzard in her farewell post (she plans to attend BlizzCon as a fan), but the move came just under a month after Overwatch League Commissioner Nate Nanzer left for Epic Games. It's not clear who's filling Phan's old role.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Blizzard's esports endeavors are in further trouble. However, things clearly haven't gone as well as they could in recent months. On top of the departures of Phan and Nanzer, there have been rumors of low morale and additional resignations. The company also scuttled Heroes of the Storm esports plans in December. Stability isn't Blizzard's strong suit at the moment, even if efforts like Overwatch League continue to draw in large crowds.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr