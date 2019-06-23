Blizzard's global esports director quits amid turmoil

This doesn't necessarily mean that Blizzard's esports endeavors are in further trouble. However, things clearly haven't gone as well as they could in recent months. On top of the departures of Phan and Nanzer, there have been rumors of low morale and additional resignations. The company also scuttled Heroes of the Storm esports plans in December. Stability isn't Blizzard's strong suit at the moment, even if efforts like Overwatch League continue to draw in large crowds.