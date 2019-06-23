NASA's Astrobee cube robot flies in space for the first time

Future tests will have Bumble perform "increasingly complex" moves to show that it's ready for service. There's another robot (Honey) already present on the ISS, while a third robot (Queen) is expected to launch in July.

Eventually, NASA wants robots like the Astrobee series to serve as custodians. They'll perform some of the upkeep and assistance so that astronauts can focus on their missions instead of monotonous tasks. They could be particularly valuable for long-term missions to the Moon and Mars, where personnel and time will likely be very limited.