Apple's Seattle workforce will quintuple by 2024

In order to accommodate the new workforce, Apple is leasing two 12-story buildings in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood. The building's location will be at 333 Dexter, only one block west of Amazon's main campus. Apple and Amazon will be far from the only tech players in the neighborhood; both Google and Facebook have plans to expand in the vicinity.

Tech giants commonly set up shop close to each other in order to keep an eye on the competition, and Apple's wider expansion plans don't veer away from this trend. Apple is reportedly eyeing a building near chip manufacturer Qualcomm for its new San Diego site. The LA neighborhood of Culver City, where Apple is planning on adding 1,000 new jobs by 2022, is also the home of Sony Pictures and Amazon Video. Along with the more than 5,000 jobs it will be bringing to its new Austin site, Apple appears to be in good shape to reach its goal of 20,000 domestic jobs by 2023.