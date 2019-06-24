BET+ streaming service launches this fall with Tyler Perry's help

The service doesn't yet have pricing, but it will be ad-free. It should launch on Android and iOS as well as "other streaming devices" (read: set-top boxes and smart TVs). BET's free channel on Pluto TV will stick around, though it's clearly focused on back catalog material.

There is a risk that BET+ will add to the subscription fatigue affecting some internet viewers. However, BET Networks President Scott Mills is betting that his channel's service can buck that trend. African Americans are more likely to adopt streaming services than other demographics, he said, and BET+ is catering to an "underserved audience." In other words, Mills is counting on having a uniquely strong following that others are unlikely to match.