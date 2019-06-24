Mark Hamill and other stars will read the Mueller Report live at 9PM ET

Other names involved include Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Kyra Sedgwick, Zachary Quinto, and Michael Shannon. Mark Hamill, Sigourney Weaver and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are also slated to make appearances, according to Variety. Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Robert Schenkkan wrote the play.

The performance will be presented by Law Works, an organization which "engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system and the integrity of our judicial institutions." The reading could prove an intriguing look at how we engage with legal investigations, especially one with as much cache as Robert Mueller's report. If you miss the stream, you can watch an on-demand version of the performance after the fact.