Osmo releases iPad learning kit for preschoolers

Unlike purely app-based games, Osmo's Little Genius Starter Kit comes with an iPad base and board attachments that basically converts your tablet into a hands-on game. For example, one game has kids build shapes on the board and then replicates their drawings on the iPad's screen. Osmo says its system combines the "hands-on play" approach favored by educational theorists Friedrich Froebel and Maria Montessori with advanced computer vision.

The four games included with the kit help kids learn vocabulary, build more artistic confidence, sort similar objects and solve problems. Osmo expects to release Little Genius Starter Kit in the coming weeks, but you can pre-order it starting today for $79 on Amazon. If you want a closer look at how the games work, watch the preview below.