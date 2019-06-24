Samsung's new SmartThings camera and smart plug don't need the hub

Its ability to differentiate between people, pets and objects allows you to customize the notifications you want to get through the SmartThings app. In addition, it has two-way audio, so you can talk to a housemate or your pets through the app even when you're not home. While the camera is part of Samsung's SmartThings range, you don't actually need a SmartThings hub to use it. Just plug it in and connect it to your home WiFi like other smart security cameras. Connecting it to a hub gives it the ability to link with other smart devices, though, such as lights that can be programmed to switch on if the camera detects movement.

Samsung's new SmartThings WiFi Smart Plug also doesn't need a hub to work. It can turn lamps, small appliances and other electronic devices smart by giving you the ability to switch them on or off, use a timer on them and set a schedule for them. The plug also turns them into voice-activated devices that work with Bixby, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Samsung's new SmartThings Bulb is also compatible with those voice assistants, allowing you to control it with your voice. You can create personal automations for it through the SmartThings app when it's connected to the SmartThings hub. For instance, you can set it to automatically go dim during movie nights or to turn on a minute or two before you usually get home.

All three devices are now available through Samsung's website and select retailers in the US, including Best Buy. The SmartThings Cam and WiFi Smart Plug will set you back $90 and $18, respectively. Meanwhile, the SmartThings Smart Bulb will cost you $10 each.