Watch SpaceX attempt a 'most challenging' Falcon Heavy launch at 2:30 AM ET

The launch window was scheduled to open at 11:30 PM ET, but NASA and SpaceX are now targeting takeoff for 2:30 AM ET. The launch window extends until 3:30 AM, and a backup window will open tomorrow night between 11:30 PM ET and 2:30 AM ET.

This flight is also important because of its payload, which includes things like NASA's Deep Space Atomic Clock and the Green Propellant Infusion Mission. After launch, we're in for another triple landing attempt, with the two side boosters coming down at Cape Canaveral and SpaceX attempting another sea landing for the center core and, hopefully, bring it all the way home this time.