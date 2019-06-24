Show More Results

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett
Watch SpaceX attempt a 'most challenging' Falcon Heavy launch at 2:30 AM ET

This is the first Falcon Heavy launch to reuse side boosters.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Space
Falcon Heavy NASA/Kim Shiflett

Last year SpaceX launched its massive Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time, but the company describes tonight's STP-2 mission as one of the "most challenging" launches in its history. It's also the first Falcon Heavy launch to reuse side boosters, which previously took flight just 74 days ago on the Arabsat-6A mission.

The tricky part is after it takes off, with a planned "four separate upper-stage engine burns, three separate deployment orbits, a final propulsive passivation maneuver and a total mission duration of over six hours." SpaceX's mission animation video shows what we're expecting to see:

The launch window was scheduled to open at 11:30 PM ET, but NASA and SpaceX are now targeting takeoff for 2:30 AM ET. The launch window extends until 3:30 AM, and a backup window will open tomorrow night between 11:30 PM ET and 2:30 AM ET.

This flight is also important because of its payload, which includes things like NASA's Deep Space Atomic Clock and the Green Propellant Infusion Mission. After launch, we're in for another triple landing attempt, with the two side boosters coming down at Cape Canaveral and SpaceX attempting another sea landing for the center core and, hopefully, bring it all the way home this time.

Source: SpaceX (YouTube)
Coverage: NASA
In this article: Falcon Heavy, gear, Kennedy Space Center, nasa, space, SpaceX, STP-2
By Richard Lawler @Rjcc

[Image: Trilogy Beats]

