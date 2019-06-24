Xiaomi's new Mi CC phones are aimed at young people

Mi CC stands for Camera+Camera, referring to the upcoming phones' dual camera setups. This would suggest Xiaomi hopes to attract teens by amplifying the photo-taking abilities of future devices. Specifications aren't available yet, but they will feature front and back cameras, plus an "industry-leading algorithm empowered by the newly founded Xiaomi x Meitu AI Beauty Lab."

To design a series of trendy phones, Xiaomi has employed a young product team, half of whom are art majors. This is unusual in an industry dominated by STEM graduates.

Other products in the Mi line include the Mi 9, an affordable flagship, and the sliding Mi Mix 3. The budget Redmi series has been spun off into its own brand.

There has been some criticism that Xiaomi product names are confusing, but CEO Lei Jun says that this new launch is part of an "already clear" differentiation of the brand's various product lines.