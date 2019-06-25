Apple refreshes Pages, Numbers and Keynote with new styles and functions

On iOS, the apps now offer advanced options for editing lists, charts and tables. In Pages, users can copy and paste entire pages or sections between different documents, and Apple has added new templates for novels. In Numbers, a new 128-bit calculation engine is meant to improve accuracy, and in Keynote, master slides can be edited while collaborating on a presentation. The news might not be as exciting as Apple releasing its iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina betas, but there's a good chance it will impact your day-to-day workflow, and the changes are effective immediately.