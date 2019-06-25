Apple refreshes Pages, Numbers and Keynote with new styles and functions

Today, Apple's suite of productivity apps, iWork, is being refreshed. The company announced updates to Pages, Numbers and Keynote across both Mac and iOS. Thanks to the changes, all of the apps will now let users stylize their text by filling it in with gradients or images and using new outline styles. Face detection will help better position photos, and you'll be able to place images, shapes and equations in text boxes so they move with text.
Sponsored Links
On iOS, the apps now offer advanced options for editing lists, charts and tables. In Pages, users can copy and paste entire pages or sections between different documents, and Apple has added new templates for novels. In Numbers, a new 128-bit calculation engine is meant to improve accuracy, and in Keynote, master slides can be edited while collaborating on a presentation. The news might not be as exciting as Apple releasing its iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina betas, but there's a good chance it will impact your day-to-day workflow, and the changes are effective immediately.