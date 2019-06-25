Apple patents watch band with adjustable built-in camera

The concept allows for the possibility of cameras on both sides of the band, and might even allow for 360-degree imagery. There would be a number of ways to set off the cameras, too, including pinching the band, pressing a button on the band or tapping the screen.

This is a patent, not a product roadmap, so there's no guarantee you'll see this in a future Apple Watch. Rumors of a camera have been swirling around since 2015, and there are technical hurdles to deal wth like battery life and space limitations for the sensor. Strides in technology could make this more practical than it has been in the past, however. And let's not forget that Apple is clearly eager to make its smartwatch independent of the iPhone. Cameras could easily reduce the need to carry a handset with you, whether you want to take a quick snapshot or answer a FaceTime call.