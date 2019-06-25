BMW hints at the future of electric motorcycles with the Vision DC Roadster

Unveiled at BMW's NextGen event in Munich, Germany the Vision DC Roadster concept takes the iconic design of the company's two-cylinder boxer engine and puts a battery inside. The result is a naked bike that while very much a concept design, still looks the part of a BMW bike.

BMW has taken the protruding elements of its engine and used that design as a cooling feature on the Vision DC Roadster concept. The elements actually flare in and out if the bike is moving or stationary to cool the batteries. The bike itself is built using aluminum and carbon fiber to reduce weight while the LED lighting system echoes the light design on current BMW motorcycles.

In addition to the bike, BMW also unveiled protective companion riding gear with integrated lighting and connectivity aspects. Hopefully, this bike (or one based on this design) makes its way into showrooms in the near future. A BMW motorcycle with electric torque is an intriguing proposition that we've far too long for.