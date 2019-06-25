Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Polyarc
save
Save
share

'Moss' free VR missions come to PlayStation, Oculus Rift, Vive and Windows

Help Quill navigate the Twilight Garden.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
46m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Polyarc

Oculus Quest owners were treated to a free new chapter of Polyarc's adorable puzzle game Moss back in May -- now it's rolling out to other platforms. On June 25th, the "Twilight Garden" update will roll out across PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift/S, HTC Vive and Windows MR, giving all VR gamers the chance to guide young hero mouse Quill through an enchanting new world of puzzle adventures. The Twilight Garden will update automatically and for free, while the game itself is available for download through Steam, Oculus Rift and HTC Viveport stores for $30.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr