OWC claims its USB-C SSD is the fastest yet

The drive also ticks other checkboxes, including IP67 dust and water resistance, direct connections to cameras, and a quiet, completely bus-powered design. It starts at $89 for an enclosure-only model and $129 for a 250GB version, but it scales up to a $430 2TB model if you need copious amounts of included storage.

This doesn't make it the fastest drive full stop. Numerous Thunderbolt 3 drives easily outperform the Envoy Pro EX, and they'll be better for users who insist on performance comparable to a good internal SSD. Not all of those are as slim as OWC's drive, though, and they're often much more expensive (Samsung's 1TB drive is on sale for $500 as we write this). Consider this a balanced drive that makes relatively few compromises rather than a record-setter.