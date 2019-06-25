All Walmart pickup locations now accept SNAP for online grocery orders

Walmart began accepting SNAP for online grocery purchases in a very limited run back in 2017. The company has since expanded the service and plans to continue. It will soon accept SNAP payments at more than 3,100 store locations before the end of the year. Walmart is also participating in a New York-based pilot program launched by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) that allows SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online using the assistance program.

Retailers have slowly been expanding their services to reach low-income shoppers in recent years. Amazon is also participating in the USDA program and has launched discounted services for those receiving government assistance. The massive online retailer offers its Prime subscription service at half price for SNAP and Medicaid recipients.