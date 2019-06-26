Apple News debuts a guide to the 2020 Democrat hopefuls

The guide won't simply be a hodgepodge of random headlines, but rather curated specifically by a team of Apple news editors, and as candidates drop out of the race, the guide will evolve to give more coverage to those still in the running. According to Apple, the 2020 Democratic field is "complex," and the guide will act as a "robust and reliable resource" for readers.

For Apple, the project certainly puts the company in a strong position -- in a period where fake news and sensationalist headlines are rife, a go-to guide will be a boon for those looking to understand the political landscape in a balanced way. And it demonstrates that Apple is committed to its news service, rather than viewing it as a nice consumer bolt-on.

The guides can be found in the Top Stories section within the Apple News app on iPhones, iPads and Macs. The app is free, although some news articles within the guides will sit behind paywalls -- readers can access these via Apple's News+ service, which costs $10 a month and provides access to 300 magazines and newspapers.