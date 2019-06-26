Google employees petition to ban the company from SF Pride

Google has received criticism for its recent decision not to pull YouTube videos containing racist and homophobic attacks, in particular those by right-wing commentator Steven Crowder. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Gayglers (a group for Google's LGBT employees) that the company will conduct more internal discussions aimed at addressing its harassment policies. But those who signed the petition say they are "no longer content to wait."

Google declined to comment on the petition but did say that some employees are reportedly circulating a counter-petition as a way to express support for Google having a presence in the parade. In response, San Francisco Pride released a statement confirming that Google will remain a partner in the 2019 parade. The statement notes that, "Google has been a considerate partner of SF Pride for a number of years, and has historically been a strong ally to LGBTQ+ communities."