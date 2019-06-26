‘Jurassic World Alive’ update lets users feed their AR dinosaurs

When Jurassic World Alive first came out, many people compared it to Pokémon GO with dinosaurs, and the comparison isn't far off. Players walk around the real world looking for geo-located dinosaur DNA. They collect that to build their own hybrid thunder-lizard creations and then battle those against other players' beasts.

With the new sanctuaries feature, players will be able to interact with the dinosaurs in new ways, like giving their raptors toys to play with. A slightly disturbing but movie-accurate addition will let users purchase goats to feed their dinos. Players will also be able to share sanctuaries and take care of each other's dinosaurs. So, while Jurassic World Alive is still pretty similar to Pokémon GO, it now has some Tomagotchi elements, too.