'Orange is the New Black' trailer previews its final season on Netflix

The final season of the Netflix hit series also sees a return of favorite inmates like Taystee (Danielle Brooks) and Nickee (Natasha Lyonne, most recently seen in Netflix's Russian Doll). Dasha Polanco returns as Daya, whose story took a dark turn in the last season after she partnered with Daddy (Domingo Duarte). We're also reunited with Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and her kitchen staff.

The women's prison drama has been a critical success for Netflix since the first season debuted in 2013. The Emmy award-winning show's diverse cast of mostly women broke new ground, and quickly rose to become one of the most popular original shows on the streaming platform. While Netflix usually refrains from releasing viewership figures, Nielsen revealed that a whopping 5.3 million viewers caught the first episode after season six of Orange is the New Black debuted in 2018. You can watch the trailer for the final season -- which debuts on July 26th -- below.