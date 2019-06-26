Show More Results

Steam's Summer Sale for 2019 gives you the chance to win free stuff

The Grand Prix event gives you the chance to win free games.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
25m ago in Internet
It's that time of the year again when you can't help but empty your wallet to stockpile on Steam games you'll probably never touch. Steam has launched its Summer Sale event for 2019, and it'll last for the next two weeks until July 7th 10AM PDT/1PM EDT. You know the drill: Steam sales offer the PC games available on its platform at very, very low prices -- sometimes, the prices are even far too low and the games far too many for your poor bank account. This year, the most notable games on sale include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Skyrim and Resident Evil 2 remake.

In addition, Steam has rolled out its Summer Sale deals with Steam Grand Prix 2019. To participate in the Grand Prix, you'll need to choose from among five racing teams: tortoise, hare, cockatiel, pig and corgi. You can fill your Boost Meter capacity with every dollar you spend, which is something you'll have to do to complete Grand Prix Quests. The points you earn from completing quests will help boost your team's speed -- the more you contribute, the more tokens you can get.

You can use those tokens to redeem chat emoticons and profile backgrounds, among other items. And if you're part of the first, second and third place teams for the day, you'll have the chance to receive the top item on your wishlist. Random members from the overall winning team will also get up to three games from their list by the end of the event. So, make sure to update your list often -- if you're lucky, you may actually win something you haven't bought yet.

Source: Steam
