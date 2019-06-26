Target's Deal Day challenges Amazon's Prime event

Target is going head to head with Amazon's Prime Day this year by debuting an event call "Deal Days"-- and yes, it'll also last for 48 hours. In a bid to compete with Amazon for your hard-earned dollars, the retailer is also holding an online sale event from July 15th to 16th. Target even stressed in its announcement that there's "no membership required" to participate. Unlike Prime Day, it means, which is limited to Prime subscribers who have to pay a year-long membership fee that costs $119 in the US unless they're still on free trial.
Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said that Target.com One-Day Sale last year was one of its "biggest days of the year for online sales." He added: "This year, we're giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day."
While you won't be able to grab an Echo or a Kindle from Target's event, the company says rarely-on-sale items will be available at discounted prices. If you do find a good deal, buying from Target could be the better option if you need your purchase ASAP and have a store near you. You can choose to pick up your order from an outlet nearby or have it delivered via Shipt within hours.