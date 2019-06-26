Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
What's on TV: 'Super Mario Maker 2,' 'Into the Spider-Verse'

Also: 'Anima,' '7Seeds' and 'The Rook.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago in AV
Nintendo

This week Nintendo's Super Mario Maker 2 brings the series to the Switch. Gamers can also check out Samurai Shodown, while Democratic presidential candidates take over NBC for two nights. Netflix has a ton of releases headed our way including the Thom Yorke/ Paul Thomas Anderson collaboration Anima, and a new anime series 7Seeds that's just in time to follow Evangelion. Also, it's just added Sony's animated Spider-Man movie, Into the Spider-Verse.

Starz kicks off its new series The Rook, while MTV has a new season of Are You the One? Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Dumbo (4K)
  • Cinderella (4K)
  • Gaslight
  • War and Peace (Criterion)
  • Hedwig and the Angry Inch
  • F1 2019 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Samurai Shodown (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (PS VR)
  • Devil May Cry (Switch)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch - 6/28)

Wednesday

  • The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
  • Battlebots, Science, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Rivers of Life, PBS, 8 PM
  • NBC News Democratic Candidates Debate, NBC, 9 PM
  • The Amazing Race (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Are You the One? (season premiere), MTV, 9 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9 PM
  • Card Sharks, ABC, 9 PM
  • First Responders, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • Archer: 1999, FXX, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • The Butcher (season finale), History, 10 PM
  • Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Answer for Heaven (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Anima, Neflix, 3 AM
  • Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Riviera, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • MLB All-Star Election Night, ESPN, 7 PM
  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 8 PM
  • Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
  • NBC News Democratic Candidates Debate Night 2, NBC, 9 PM
  • Spin the Wheel, Fox, 9 PM
  • Family Food Fight, ABC, 9 PM
  • In the Dark (season finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Life in Pieces (season finale), CBS, 9 & 9:30 PM
  • Siren, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Reef Break, ABC, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10 PM
  • Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • 7Seeds (Part 1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dope (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Stonewall Outloud, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Exhibit A (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Chosen One, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Chief of Staff, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Family Business (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Motown Magic (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Instant Hotel (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Swamp Thing, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Whistleblower (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 9 PM
  • 100%: Julian Edelman, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Jett, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • ELeague: Gears 5, TBS, 11 PM
  • Kevin Hart presents: Hart of the City, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Los Espookys, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Arthdal Chronicles, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Bobby DeBarge Story, TV One, 8 PM
  • UFC Fight Night, ESPN, 9 PM
  • The Son (series finale), AMC, 9 PM
  • Ramy Youssef: Feelings, HBO, 10 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Austria GP, ESPN2, 9:05 AM
  • The Rook (series premiere), Starz, 9 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
  • Instinct (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Vida, Starz, 9 PM
  • Big Little Lies, HBO, 9 PM
  • City On A Hill, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Claws, TNT, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • What Just Happened??! (series premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Euphoria, HBO, 10 PM
  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Loudest Voice (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
In this article: av, entertainment, gaming, listings, MustSeeHdtv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
