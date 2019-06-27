A 'Final Fantasy XIV' live-action TV show is in the works

A number of animated Final Fantasy shows have emerged in the past, as well as several movies. If you were hoping for a show based on Final Fantasy VII this time around, you might be disappointed. Instead, the upcoming adaptation will take its cue from the Final Fantasy XIV MMO.

It'll be set in Eorzea, and delve into "the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict." If the show comes to fruition, you'll see plenty of classic Final Fantasy characters in it, including chocobos and, of course, Cid. No cast members have been announced as yet, and it remains to be seen when the series will arrive.