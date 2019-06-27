Google makes it easy to share GIFs from search

If the selection ever looks lacking, it's probably because Google gets its shareable GIFs from content partners. All the options in the section come from the company's partner streaming services, movie studios, YouTube and other willing participants. You'll likely have a lot to choose from as the feature becomes more available, though, since any GIF creator, platform and content provider can contribute.

Shareable GIFs are now available on the Google app for iOS and Android, as well as on Chrome for Android. The company is also working to bring the section to all mobile browsers, so nobody has to dig into their GIF folders anymore.