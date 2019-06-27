Famed Apple designer Jony Ive is leaving to start his own firm

In an interview with the Financial Times, Jony Ive announced that after more than two decades of making Apple products look and feel the way they do, he's leaving the company. His new venture is called LoveFrom, and it will have Apple as its first client. His role with Apple has shifted slightly over the last few years, although as recently as 2017 Apple stated that his focus remained "purely on design."

Ive's impact can be seen on everything from the company's new "spaceship" Apple Park campus, to individual devices (iPod, Mac, iPhone -- everything) since he was promoted after Steve Jobs' return in 1997. As much as you know him through the experience of using the devices, he's also become familiar to us for his voiceovers whenever Apple launches a new product, describing the design process and attention to detail.

As far as why he's leaving now, he told FT that "There were some significant projects that I feel like I've completed. For example Apple Park — this was a project that started in 2004 . . . A couple of weeks ago we had our official opening of the Park." At LoveFrom -- he linked the name to a quote from Steve Jobs about making things with love and care for people you'll never meet -- he'll continue to work with Australian designer Marc Newson, as well as a collection of creatives "from around the world that come from quite diverse areas of expertise."