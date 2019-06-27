Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Apex Legends
save
Save
share

'Apex Legends' leak promises 'Kings Canyon will never be the same'

And it offers a glimpse of Wattson in action.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apex Legends

Less than a week before the launch of Apex Legends second season, two leaked trailers detail significant changes to the map. We knew the new season would included Wattson, an engineer character who thrives on defensive play, and the trailers provide a glimpse of Wattson in action. There's also hints of a new hacker-themed character, Crypto. Perhaps most importantly, the clip makes one thing clear, "Kings Canyon will never be the same." Certain areas have stabilized enough to support new growth forests, and there are new structures. Plus, the leak confirms that the Leviathans have indeed invaded the map.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr