'Apex Legends' leak promises 'Kings Canyon will never be the same'

Less than a week before the launch of Apex Legends second season, two leaked trailers detail significant changes to the map. We knew the new season would included Wattson, an engineer character who thrives on defensive play, and the trailers provide a glimpse of Wattson in action. There's also hints of a new hacker-themed character, Crypto. Perhaps most importantly, the clip makes one thing clear, "Kings Canyon will never be the same." Certain areas have stabilized enough to support new growth forests, and there are new structures. Plus, the leak confirms that the Leviathans have indeed invaded the map.