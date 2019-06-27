Black-and-white adventure 'Minit' lands on iOS and Android

Calling everyone with a phone... this one is for you! Minit is available on the App Store here: https://t.co/jcq7GpykVH and Google Play there: https://t.co/fPaUpL2yXB pic.twitter.com/IC7dzcIjxl — Kitty Calis (@kittycalis) June 27, 2019

Mobile seems like the ideal format for the game, because it plays out in 60-second chunks. You'll face foes, help others and find secrets as you try to undo a curse. But you only get a minute to explore and do as much as you can before each day ends. It seems like a great way to while away a few minutes when you're on the subway or waiting for a friend to show up. Meanwhile, if you have a Commodore 64 gathering dust somewhere, Minit will soon be available on that platform too.