Image credit: Amazon
Amazon Prime Day adds a July 10th concert headlined by Taylor Swift

Plus SZA, Dua Lipa and host Jane Lynch.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Internet
Amazon

Everyone from Walmart to Target to eBay is coming for Amazon's online shopping crown, and now its Christmas-in-July event is adding yet another wrinkle: a concert. Leading up to to the two-day Prime Day 2019 on July 15th and 16th, Amazon Music will put on a show -- streamed live via Prime Video of course -- with performances from SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G, not to mention a little-known headliner, Taylor Swift.

Subscribers in 200 countries can tune in for the show July 10th at 9 PM ET. After it airs live, it will be available for replay for a "limited time," and it will also tie-in with promos for other Amazon stuff. Previews planned for the stream include teasers for Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Carnival Row, its superheroes-gone-bad show The Boys and Undone, which comes from the duo behind Netflix's Bojack Horseman.

Also, Prime members are being encouraged to try the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription service with an offer that keeps the price at .99 cents per month for the first four months. Asking Alexa to play the Prime Day Concert playlist now will turn up selections from the featured artists, and once the show is on, the assistant can tune straight to the video for you.

This isn't an entirely new concept either, as in China Alibaba puts on massive extravaganzas around the Singles' Day sales, which last year featured a concert by Mariah Carey. If Amazon and the rest want to stoke buyers' interest in between the traditional holidays then putting on a weeklong hypefest is apparently worth a shor.

