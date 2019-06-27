Amazon Prime Day adds a July 10th concert headlined by Taylor Swift

Everyone from Walmart to Target to eBay is coming for Amazon's online shopping crown, and now its Christmas-in-July event is adding yet another wrinkle: a concert. Leading up to to the two-day Prime Day 2019 on July 15th and 16th, Amazon Music will put on a show -- streamed live via Prime Video of course -- with performances from SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G, not to mention a little-known headliner, Taylor Swift.

Subscribers in 200 countries can tune in for the show July 10th at 9 PM ET. After it airs live, it will be available for replay for a "limited time," and it will also tie-in with promos for other Amazon stuff. Previews planned for the stream include teasers for Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Carnival Row, its superheroes-gone-bad show The Boys and Undone, which comes from the duo behind Netflix's Bojack Horseman.